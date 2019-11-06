West Feliciana High School students join in the fun of homecoming week Staff report Advocate Staff Author email Nov 6, 2019 - 2:00 pm 1 min to read Facebook Twitter SMS Email West Feliciana High School students Claire Phenald, from left, Cameron Rachael and Taleah Pate lead the pack as three of the 101 Dalmatians during homecoming week. PROVIDED PHOTO Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Dress-up days were part of the fun of homecoming week at West Feliciana High School. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags West Feliciana High School Advocate Staff Author email Follow Advocate Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email