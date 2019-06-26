The West Feliciana Food Pantry got a summer boost with a substantial contribution from eighth graders who took the Journey to Careers/Quest for Success elective at West Feliciana Middle School.
Challenged to brainstorm ways to serve the community, some chose to work at the West Feliciana Food Pantry helping prepare food boxes for distribution to its 350 client families. Charles Fox-Smith, Preston Hillard and Cameron Freeman sacrificed Saturday mornings to fulfill the assignment, a news release said.
Five students, Darrien Street, Chandler Jones, Andrew Dedon, Tre Cain and Preston Hillard, created a friendly competition between social studies students in Shellee Harvey and Margaret Anne Pruitt's classes. The food drive brought in more than 500 food items, and the project was deemed such a success that all the eighth graders were winners earning free time outside for games during social studies time and the option of free dress.
A third group, including Abby Pittman, Emily Fields, Anna Berry, Debby Arceneaux, Tyrone Vessel, Shelly Welch and Lillian Russell, held a bake sale to raise money they used to purchase enough food to fill six AV carts.