The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 29-Sept. 5:
Aug. 31
Scott, Trinika: 39; 5402 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; theft $5,000 to $25,000
Sept. 1
Nipple, Callie: 22; 7662 Park St., Ventress; simple criminal damage to property
Baker, Alanna: 25; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $300
Sept. 2
Barnes, Charles: 62; 14053 Curran Road, New Orleans; operating a vehicle while intoxicated
Sept. 4
Lee, Brandi: 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; bench warrant