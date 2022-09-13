The following people were booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center between Aug. 29-Sept. 5:

Aug. 31

Scott, Trinika: 39; 5402 Blackmore Road, St. Francisville; theft $5,000 to $25,000

Sept. 1

Nipple, Callie: 22; 7662 Park St., Ventress; simple criminal damage to property

Baker, Alanna: 25; 5180 Burnett Road, St. Francisville; theft less than $300

Sept. 2

Barnes, Charles: 62; 14053 Curran Road, New Orleans; operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Sept. 4

Lee, Brandi: 9857 Street D, St. Francisville; bench warrant

