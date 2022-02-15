A rebellion held in 1810 wrestled the Florida Parishes from Spanish control and established St. Francisville as the capital of the independent Republic of West Florida. The rebellion and resulting republic will be the focus of the second Invitation to St. Francisville planned March 18-19 by the West Feliciana Historical Society.
Little ink in the history books is used to document that not all the area now known as Louisiana was a part of the Louisiana Purchase. Area historian Anne Butler explained that the eight Florida Parishes, the contested area flanking the United States’ Mississippi Territory, was excluded from Thomas Jefferson’s Louisiana Purchase of 1803 in the eyes of the French and Spanish. “Not until 1810 — seven years after the Louisiana Purchase — would that meeting of four respectable and influential gentlemen set in motion carefully conceived and executed plans to replace the Spanish regime with the free and independent Republic of West Florida,” Butler wrote.
The republic lasted for all of 74 days before this contested area rejoined the rest of Louisiana in a bid for U.S. statehood that was granted 1812.
Lauren Field, chairman of the Historical Society fundraising advisory board, said a full weekend of activities will celebrate the area’s unique history starting with a Taste of the Republic at 6:30 p.m. on March 18. “It is a beer tasting and we'll have food and beverage and live music,” Field said. "Here on the museum grounds we will have what we call affectionately the Rural Homestead Cookers, who are from our original rural homestead and they will cauldrons for fried cracklins.’”
The Taste of the Republic will include crews preparing fried fish and oysters appetizers along with a full catered spread. The event will signal the opening of the new West Florida rebellion exhibit.
Saturday morning activities will include a walkabout and guided trolley tour along Royal Street with seven stops. The Highland’s Bank trolleys will run tours and stops including Prospect Printers Cottage, Seabrook and Cabildo Republic Park. Field said each stop will offer a short audio tour, but the only home that will be open for tours that day is Prospect, built in 1809.
The days will feature sites relevant to the rebellion. Featured events include:
- A noon ringing of the bells of United Methodist Church bells for the opening ceremony
- Sam Hyde of Southeastern University will present a lecture on the West Florida rebellion
- A children's art show featuring Bains and Lower Bains Elementary students
- Afternoon tours of the Troy Plantation site, a key rebellion planning venue; Rosedale, which is located where Egypt Plantation once stood; and the Highland Road countryside, home to Highland Plantation and Woodland Plantation.
The Highland plantation properties were originally owned by the Barrow family members. Field said two descendants living on the properties now are directly descended of William Barrow, including artist David Norwood who created the painting used as the Invitation to St. Francisville poster.
Norwood lives in Woodland Plantation, in a structure moved from a previous site West of the Mississippi River, but his family ties make him as well as the land historically significant. “William Barrow is one of the important people in that rebellion,” he said. “He was my fourth great grandfather, was born in North Carolina, and came to this area on a wagon train.”
The Invitation to St. Francisville tradition started in March of 2021. Patrons of the arts, history, music and fine dining took part in a fundraiser celebrating a painting of the same name by New Orleans artist George Dureau.
Dot Temple, president of the Board of the West Feliciana Historical Society, said this year’s focus allows the community to return to a pivotal time in its development. “We've decided that the West Florida Republic rebellion is such a huge part of our history, because it's where our freedom started,” she said.
Temple feels that the event will educate and raise awareness. “It was the first time that we became a part of the U.S. and we became part of the state of Louisiana as well as finally winning our independence from England, France and then Spain,” she said. “We feel like the children need to know this and what our forefathers did to win the freedom for us to be a part of the good old USA.”
Funds raised support West Feliciana Historical Society preservation and tourism projects. For information and tickets, visit www.invitationtostfrancisville.org or contact the West Feliciana Historical Society at (225) 635-6330.