The town of St. Francisville’s effort to prevent investors from buying up existing houses and turning them into short-term rental units needs more work, the Board of Aldermen decided after a Sept. 14 public hearing.
The board is working with recommendations from the Planning and Zoning Commission, which drew up the proposed regulations with the assistance of Villavaso and Associates, a planning consulting firm.
In addition to provisions on short-term rentals, the proposal includes several other new or modified development standards included in a 40-page document that contains added restrictions or items to be deleted.
Most of the discussion during the public hearing centered on the proposed rules for short-term rental units, such as those advertised online through Airbnb or other companies.
The proposed zoning ordinance change defines a short-term rental as a dwelling unit for overnight lodging for less than 30 consecutive days, but would not include hotels, motels, traditional bed and breakfasts, campgrounds or other such uses permitted by the town.
A “holding” or “shell company” would be prohibited from operating a short-term rental unit, according to the proposal.
Short-term rentals also would be restricted to areas of town zoned as Business Mixed Use (BMX) and Commercial Town Center (CTC). The town’s Historic District is one of several BMX parcels, while the CTC is generally the area around the intersection of Commerce and Ferdinand streets.
After hearing from nine residents, including some people who are renting their properties or plan to rent them, the board voted to table the recommendations without voting on an ordinance to change the regulations.
Alderman Andy D’Aquilla said a better approach to acting on the proposals would be to separate them into several topics with corresponding ordinances at a later meeting.
D’Aquilla pointed out that the proposals include language restricting the number of outbuildings that can be built on a residential lot, but no one brought up that aspect of the changes.
The board should vote by “ordinance on one topic at a time.”
The aldermen did not settle on a course of action, but they advised interested members of the public to check the agenda for the Sept. 27 meeting.
Arguments against the short-term rental changes included limiting tourism efforts in the town by limiting the number of beds for overnight lodging.
One speaker suggested the new rules would make it difficult to offer lodging for longer terms to workers visiting for a refueling outage or maintenance “turn-arounds” at the River Bend nuclear power plant.
“If you pass this bill, you will be devaluing property,” Charlie Perdue said.
Don Charlet, who is renovating several downtown buildings, urged the board not to squelch the entrepreneurial spirit of people who have the town’s best interests in mind, suggesting a forum of some type for interested parties to hash out the regulations.
Alden Daniel, who said his family has plans for an assisted-living facility, noted that the revised zoning regulations do not include that type of business.
Daniel said he thinks the zoning changes “were rushed to the table.”
After the hearing, Alderman Rucker Leake said the rental changes result, in part, from experiences around the country in which the character of communities has changed because of a proliferation of short-term rentals.
Mayor Pro-Tem Abby Cochran, who presided over the meeting in Mayor Robert Leake’s absence, said St. Francisville may start losing its “feeling of community” if every home that comes on the market is bought by an investor and turned into an Airbnb-type property.
Cochran said she wants to have neighbors on her street, not visitors who come and go for short periods of time.