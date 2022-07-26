Planting a seed in the community takes on a literal meaning for the Master Gardeners of the Felicianas. The group distributed free seed packets and useful information on Saturdays at Clinton's Community Market.
The Wild & Wonderful project results can be found sprouting through the Felicianas. The wildflower planting at the Idlewild Research Station is full of bees and butterflies.
The Feliciana Master Gardener Class has planted wildflowers in the following locations: Idlewild Research Station, Feliciana Farmer's Co-Op and the Council on Aging, all in Clinton; Veteran's Memorial in Jackson; and LSU AgCenter Office and the Council on Aging/ Food Pantry, both in St. Francisville.
Pollinator patch programs aim to work with community groups and landowners to designate fields that provide valuable flowers for the protection and conservation of native pollinator species including bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, moths, beetles and flies.