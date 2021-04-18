ST. FRANCISVILLE — Police Chief Scott Ford told the mayor and Board of Aldermen on April 13 that his officers will begin issuing citations next month to motorists who exceed the new speed limit on Ferdinand Street through the heart of the town’s Historic District.
Town officials announced on April 1 that the Ferdinand Street speed limit had been lowered from 35 to 25 mph.
In the same announcement, the officials said the traffic light at the intersection of Ferdinand and Commerce streets will operate as a blinking light from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.
Motorists on Ferdinand will see a red blinking stoplight, while those on Commerce Street will see a blinking yellow caution light.
Ford said public reaction to the lowered speed limit has been positive since the town installed the new speed limit signs and posted warning messages along the street.
On another matter, the board agreed to buy two “street legal” golf carts for maintenance workers to use in town. The carts have lights, license plates, turn signals and seat belts.
Mayor Robert Leake said the carts, at $15,842 each at the state contract price, are cheaper and more convenient to use for maintenance work than small pickup trucks.