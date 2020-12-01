West Feliciana Hospital has announce the opening of two new specialty services, St. Francis Pain Management and St. Francis Ophthalmology.
Led by Dr. George Jiha, St. Francis Pain Management offers a comprehensive, nonnarcotic approach to the treatment of a variety of pain issues, according to a news release. As a part of The St. Francis Cypress Rural Health Clinic, St. Francis Ophthalmology is led by board certified ophthalmologist Dr. Carola Okogbaa who will provide such services as glasses exams, cataract and glaucoma evaluations, diabetic eye care and more.
Jiha is an interventional pain specialist double board certified in anesthesiology and pain management, and by the American Board of Anesthesiology. His continuing education efforts and memberships in several prominent industry organizations helps him keep up with the latest developments in interventional pain medicine. Jiha earned his undergraduate and medical degree from American University of Beirut, and also performed his internship there. He completed two residencies, one in anesthesiology at the University of Illinois at Chicago and one in surgery at Western Pennsylvania Hospital in Pittsburgh. Jiha completed his pain management fellowship at the University of Illinois at Chicago.
Okogbaa is a board certified ophthalmologist. She received her undergraduate degree in biology at the University of South Florida in Tampa, Florida, and went on to complete her medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska. Okogbaa then completed a one-year internal medicine training at Scott and White Memorial Hospital in Temple Texas and her ophthalmology residency at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. Board certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, Okogbaa specializes in the medical and surgical treatment of eye diseases.