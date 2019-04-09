ST. FRANCISVILLE — After several months of continuances and deliberations, the Board of Aldermen reaffirmed their denial of the noncompliant Magnolia Café sign on Tuesday, with added stipulations for its removal.
Robin Marshall, founder of Magnolia Café, again appeared before the board with her attorney, Charles E. Griffin II, to hear if a new decision had been made.
Marshall claims the sign is a historic recreation of the 1938 sign that existed before Hurricane Rita destroyed it in 2005 and added that without the sign it is difficult for passers-by to locate the café in the dark.
The board decided the sign is too large, and therefore in contempt of the town’s ordinances. While they had made their decision several weeks prior, they had tabled the matter after a plea from Marshall at the previous meeting.
Though Griffin argued that the town should consider revising their ordinances for signage to fit the “turn-of-the-century” style of historic St. Francisville, the board maintained that the process had been completed and an exception would not be made.
“I understand this is a touchy subject,” said Alderman Brian Kelly. “But we made a church tear their sign down because they didn’t comply.”
Nevertheless, the aldermen suggested a compromise giving Marshall 10 days to either remove the sign or paint over it so it becomes an “architectural structure.” Then, Marshall would have six months to reapply if she decided to resubmit the sign for consideration.
In other matters, the board voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance to accept the new water and sewer rates for the town. The residential rate has increased from $14.00 for the first 2,000 gallons to $20.00. Senior citizens can apply for a 10 percent discount.
The board also approved the purchase of a spare aerator for the sewer pond at $32,500.
“I don’t mind spending a little money on stuff we need,” said Mayor Billy D’Aquilla.