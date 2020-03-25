The Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored West Feliciana High School senior Natalie Wilson with its Good Citizen Award. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.
West Feliciana High School senior honored with DAR Good Citizen Award
- Staff report
-
-
- 1 min to read
Advocate Staff
