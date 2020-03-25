WFHS DAR award Natalie Wilson.jpg

West Feliciana High School senior Natalie Wilson has been honored with the DAR Good Citizen Award.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

The Daughters of the American Revolution recently honored West Feliciana High School senior Natalie Wilson with its Good Citizen Award. The award recognizes and rewards individuals who possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.

