ST. FRANCISVILLE — Workers are expected to begin replacing West Feliciana High School’s football stadium grass with an artificial surface on May 17.
The School Board on April 14 accepted the low bid of $1,215,000 from Artificial Turf Solutions, a Jennings firm, for the project.
The bid price was below the $1.4 million budget the School Board set for the project when it approved it on a 6-1 vote in February.
The project is being financed with extra money the board received in selling $52.6 million in bonds voters approved in 2019 to build a new elementary school, make improvements at the high school and other construction projects.
While not originally conceived as a project presented to voters, the extra money materialized because of the way the bond bids were arranged.
Superintendent Hollis Milton said the high school’s graduation program is scheduled at the stadium on May 14. Usually, the event is moved to the gymnasium in case of rain, but the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated the option of an indoor ceremony, Milton said.
“We’ll have it on the weekend (May 15 or 16) if we’re rained out on the 14th,” Milton added.
He said the work should be finished by the end of July, and the school should have four or five weeks leeway before the first home football game.
Seven companies bid on the project, and the prices ranged from the low of $1.215 million to a high of $1.648 million, he said.