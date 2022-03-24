xtra wfms 6th readers.jpg

West Feliciana Middle School sixth graders Maddisyn Reeves, Quinn Levasseur, Markell Glasper, Tyler Smith, Tavis Sutton and Levi Pirie enjoy a free dress day for meeting their Accelerated Reader goals for the second nine-week grading period.

 Provided photo

