ST. FRANCISVILLE — The Board of Aldermen approved a $24,100 addition Feb. 9 to a contract approved last month to replace old cast iron water pipes on Royal Street.
The water lines had earlier been linked to water quality problems in the area.
Town engineer Bianca Hillhouse said Spinks Construction had offered the price to extend the new lines that will be installed under the original $205,848 contract to the new water well that was drilled on Prosperity Street in 2015.
The town has received two state grants totaling $140,000 to offset some of the replacement work’s costs.
The board and Mayor Robert Leake also adopted a resolution saluting Wayne R. Slater’s service to the town. Slater, 60, died Feb. 4.
He was a member of the town’s Planning and Zoning Commission and Historic District Commission. The resolution also noted his service to the town as scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 61, member of a local bicycling group and St. Francisville United Methodist Church.
Leake presented a copy of the resolution to Slater’s wife, Ann.