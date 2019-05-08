Kam Jackson dominated the boys Class 3A sprint competitions to lead West Feliciana to its fourth consecutive team championship at the LHSAA/Allstate Sugar Bowl track and field meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore track stadium.
Jackson, a Baylor signee, picked up three individual wins and ran the anchor leg on the Saints winning 4x200 meter relay. He finished with 32½ points, nearly half of West Feliciana’s winning total of 69 points.
St. Louis was second with 34 points and was followed by Jewel Sumner (32), Westlake (28) and Jennings (26).
“Things went just the way we thought they would all night,” West Feliciana coach Preston King said. “The guys did a great job of competing. We worked hard all season, and this is where we wanted to be, winning another state championship. It's an awesome feeling.”
After Jackson helped West Feliciana earn its first win of the day in the 4x200 (1 minute, 28.05 seconds), he repeated as the 100-meter champion (10.43). Next up was a first place in the 400 (49.04), and he capped his day by winning the 200 (21.25).
“It's kind of an unreal feeling,” Jackson said. “It's my last year so I decided I was going to leave it all on the track.”
The Saints also earned a win in the 4x100 in one of the day’s closest races. West Feliciana anchor leg Frankie Dorsey had a half step lead over Jennings’ Darrian Achane after the third exchange, and the two ran stride for stride down the stretch with neither gaining ground on the other.
Dorsey finished .04 seconds ahead of Achane to take first place for West Feliciana.
In Class 3A girls, Mary Nusloch was the driving force for team champion Academy of Sacred Heart with wins in the 800 (2:20.56), 1,600 (5:11.39) and the 3,200 (11.36.70).
The Cardinals were pushed by Brusly and West Feliciana but held on to the team lead after Nusloch and Olivia McGoey finished 1-3 in the 800.
Sacred Heart finished with 75 points, Brusly was second with 60, and West Feliciana tallied 50 points.
West Feliciana’s Destiny Mitchell won the high jump (5-feet, 2 inches) and Kennedy London won in the 100 hurdles (13.88).