The West Feliciana Parish 4-H sewing project club is run by volunteer Martha Robertson and her team Mary Ann Bryant, Susan Maryman and others.
The sewing club has a beginner’s group, intermediate group, and an advanced group. They meet monthly. At the beginning of the school year, the members work on crafts to learn a new skill.
In January, each group begins working on a project to be modeled and judged at a Fashion Show. The beginner’s group made pajama pants, and the intermediate group made shorts. The advanced group picked a pattern for shorts or pants and were able to individualize them with pockets or belt loops. Each participant picked out their own fabric.
On May 13, the West Feliciana 4-H Sewing Club debuted their fashion creations at the runway show at the 4-H barn. Participants showed their garments for families, and prizes were given for first, second and third place and for completing projects.
Students who would like to join 4-H or the Sewing Club can contact the 4-H office at (225) 635-3614 or email Katlin Lucas at klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu.
The winners of each group are as follows:
Beginner
First: Nevaeh Toliver
Second: Karley Baggett
Third: Emily Smith and Izzy Wheeler
Honorable Mentions: Hailey Washington, Ella Dudley, Natalie Ewing
Intermediate
First: Valerie Patin
Second: Georgia Metz and Ava Robertson
Third: Brylee Broussard
Honorable Mentions: Abigail Little, Peyton Daniel, Riley Avants, Kylee Williams, Eliana Grimsley, Evelyn Pollet, Audrey Reinhardt
Advanced
First: Riley Jo Maryman
Second: Landry Brouillette
Third: Alex Patin
Honorable Mentions: Emma Bush, Caylen Delaney, McKayla Mercer, Sarah Smith