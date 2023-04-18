20230412_142343.jpg

The residents of Assisi Heights enjoyed a game of bingo, refreshments and took part in a utility activity at their April social. From left are Alice Landers, Lee Cavalier, Wilbert Riley, Peggy Pittman, Barbara Winters, Patricia Fourrier, Patrice Flint, Darrell Fourrier, Mary Harris and Samuel Franklin.

 Provided photo
