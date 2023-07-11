AT&T has expanded its 5G network in West Feliciana Parish, in the Rogillioville area, giving residents, businesses and visitors a big boost in their wireless connectivity, a news release announced.
Area elected officials, community leaders and representatives from AT&T gathered July 7 for a ribbon-cutting. The new cell site improves mobile internet and wireless communications in West Feliciana Parish.
The new site, at 10812 Whitstown Road, St. Francisville, also enhances Band 14 coverage for area first responders who use FirstNet. FirstNet is a product that came out of the 9/11 Commission, which recognized the need for a single communications network for first responders. The work added a new site to enhance the area’s FirstNet coverage and capacity, the release said.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman said, “Without question, these investments in the community will benefit area residents and businesses, but this new site and the continuing investments being made across the parish by AT&T are critical for area first responders.”
Matt Adams, director, AT&T Louisiana, said his company strives to provide a "great experience" for our customers and first responders. "Investing in our wireless network is just one of the ways we work to provide better coverage for the community,” he said.
AT&T also said residents and their dependents in the area who are enrolled in government programs like Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, or others, or otherwise are low income may qualify for AT&T’s Access rates. Visit https://about.att.com/story/2022/new-access-plan-plus-new-federal-benefit.html for information and links to apply.