Amanda Pickle, Sarah Fudge, Sammetria Martin, Jeana Felder, Rachel Unglesby, Chelsea Drury, Loy Ann McCune, Meghin Morgan and Nina Jones, Bains Elementary fifth grade teachers teachers, dress in their 'Mad about Plaid' outfits for the 12 days of Christmas-themed day.

