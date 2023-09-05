Bains Elementary library used at start of year Community news report Community News Staff Author email Sep 5, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bains Elementary fourth graders Brock Reagan, Caleb Sanders, Landon Bellue and Davon Woodall visit the Bains Elementary Media Center and Library for the first time this year. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bains Elementary fourth graders visit the Bains Elementary Media Center and Library for the first time this year. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today