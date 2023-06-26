Bains Elementary students have been reading all year and earning accelerated reader points.
At the end of the year, West Feliciana Schools Superintendent Hollis Milton met those who met certain marks and presented signed West Feliciana High baseballs or softballs to the students.
Tanner Cowart for earned 200 Accelerated Reader points, and Reagan Adams earned 300 points. In addition to the balls, they received a gift certificate.
First through third grade students who reached the 50 point Accelerated Reader Club and fourth and fifth graders who reached the 100 point club were also honored.
Students who made these achievements include:
First grade: Evans Grimsley and Caleb Spinks
Second grade: Abrielle Cain, Myla Mae Mccune, Matthew Schmolke and Charles Smith
Third grade: Landon Bellue, Isabella Calvert, King Ernest, Jalaila Ginns, William Roth, Lawrence Stallone, Carson Vittorio, Reed Wax and Charley Williams
Fourth grade: Patrick Prescott, Jasmine Young
Fifth grade: Kendall Browning, Jordyn Cazalot and Isabella Champagne