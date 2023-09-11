Bains Elementary students meet in music class Community news report Community News Staff Author email Sep 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email At Bains Elementary, April Cheatham's class practices rhythm and beat in music class with Debbie Meyers on Aug. 25, 2023. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Bains Elementary students practice rhythm and beat in music class with Debbie Meyers. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today