The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted July 18 to advertise for bids to renovate the old Julius Freyhan High School building, although with a reduced scope of work to fit the available money.
The private Julius Freyhan Foundation secured $3.9 million in state funds to renovate the building, which is adjacent to the School Board office, for use as a community center and museum of early education and early Jewish community involvement in St. Francisville and West Feliciana Parish.
The School Board owns the building, but bids taken in 2021 exceeded the $4.3 million available for the project, and the board had to reject the offers.
The Legislature approved an additional $1.5 million for the project in this year’s capital outlay bill, and the board wants to get construction underway before the Edwards administration leaves office in January.
Architect Ryan Faulk of the Holley & Smith architectural firm said the board will have $4,812,000 available for renovation work. Of that amount, $4,359,000 will be available for the construction and the remainder will be for various fees, including architect’s payments and fees charged by the state Division of Administration for handling the state appropriation.
State Rep. Jeremy LaCombe, of Pointe Coupee Parish, attended the meeting to learn more about the project after he saw that $1.5 million for it was in the capital outlay bill.
LaCombe, who now represents just one precinct in West Feliciana, will represent the entire parish if reelected in House District 18 this fall. He said he wanted to make sure that the project is completed, now that additional funds have been appropriated.
To try to get the bids within the new budget, architects are proposing to only partially renovate the building’s basement and to replace the basement windows with a stucco design, Faulk said. Repairing the old window frames would be very costly, he said.
Julius Freyhan was a wealthy Jewish immigrant active in post-Civil War community life. He died in 1904 and left $8,000 to help build St. Francisville’s first public school. The school opened in 1905, burned in 1907 and was quickly rebuilt in the same style on the site.
In 2020, the board approved an $88,700 bid to remove asbestos and lead in the building.
The foundation also worked to restore the adjacent Temple Sinai building, which served as a synagogue and later a Presbyterian church.
In other action, the board:
- Honored school resource officer Larry Peters, who is retiring after 49 years in law enforcement, including 16 years as an officer at the high school and Bains Lower Elementary. Superintendent Hollis Milton said Peters established relationships with school staff and faculty, but more importantly, with the students he was assigned to protect.
- Learned that next year’s premium with Blue Cross for employee health insurance may increase by 20.5%, after an 8% decrease for the current year. The policy is up for renewal in October, and insurance consultant Jesse Babin said he will work with Blue Cross and the employee insurance committee between now and then to possibly dampen the rate hike.
- Adopted budgets for the new school year totaling $42.44 million in both revenue and expenditures. The budget anticipates the school system having a $10.4 million fund balance as of June 30, 2024. The general fund budget includes $420,000 in capital projects and school safety upgrades.