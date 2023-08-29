Mia Sophia Florist owner Debbie Bunch wanted to give an appropriate “pop” to St. Francisville’s Pop & Shop event, so she crafted a giant bottle of bubbly covered in live flowers.
“It's fresh,” Bunch said. “We cut plywood into the shape of a Champagne bottle and populate it with Styrofoam, fresh carnations and fresh green trick.”
Area artists, musicians and businesses celebrated the town’s offerings with real and artful Champagne during Pop & Shop on Aug. 19.
Shops throughout town served up retail deals, music, refreshments, art and a festive atmosphere. The St. Francisville Trolley provided free transportation and the event concluded with live music in Parker Park with The Fugitive Poets.