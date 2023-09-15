Voters in eight West Feliciana Parish precincts will see the name of Lula M. London on their Oct. 14 ballots, although the well-known entrepreneur, pastor and community activist died Sept. 2, according to election officials.
London, who would have turned 73 before the election, qualified in August as one of three candidates for the West Feliciana Parish Council’s District B seat.
After learning of her death, state officials directed West Feliciana Clerk of Court Stewart Hughes to reopen qualifying for the seat, which he did Sept. 11-13 after posting notices on the door of his office and the West Feliciana Parish Courthouse.
But no one took advantage of the second chance to become a candidate for the seat, Hughes said.
Because no additional candidates qualified during the special period, the primary election will continue on Oct. 14, Deputy Secretary of State John W. Tobler said.
If someone had qualified, the primary election for that seat would have been postponed until Nov. 18, when the state’s general election is held.
Because all ballots have been printed, however, London’s name will appear on the District B ballots. Any votes cast for her will be considered void and will not be counted, Tobler said.
A notice will be posted by the precinct register book to advise voters that ballots cast for London will not be counted, Hughes said.
The remaining candidates are Troy “Tab” Ballard and Rolanda Johnson Robinson. Last month, Robinson challenged Ballard’s qualifications for the post, but withdrew her challenge when her lawsuit came before 20th Judicial District Judge Sydney Picou Walker for an expedited hearing.
Council President John Thompson now holds the seat, but he is term-limited and is seeking an at-large seat on the parish’s governing body.
London died at Tulane Medical Center in New Orleans after suffering a medical emergency earlier while in Natchez, Mississippi. Her funeral was held Sept. 9 at First Pentecostal Church of Wakefield, and burial was in Macedonia Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Ethel.
The council noted her passing and her service on the parish’s Economic Development Board at a Sept. 11 meeting.
London and her husband, Charles London Sr., founded the Macedonia Church in 1989, and she continued as its pastor.
She was responsible for creating an entity known as London’s Boarding Home, Recreation and Rehabilitation Services Inc. and worked to establish a 40-unit apartment complex in Hardwood and a subdivision she called New Jerusalem Estates on La. 965 south of St. Francisville.