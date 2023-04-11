"Fabrications and Installations — with fiber and clay" is an art exhibition opening May 5 with a Cinco De Mayo reception from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. at the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville.
The exhibit will feature five local artists: Karen Snyder, weaver; Sonya Ayo, rug hooker; Judith Braggs, fabric artist; Hilda Crangle, quilter; and Cecil Landry, potter.
The show, sponsored by Arts For All, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to bring the arts to all in the community, will remain open throughout May.