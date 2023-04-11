pomgranite.jpg

'Autumn's Grand Finale,' a primitive rug hooking created by Sonia Ayo, will be part of the 'Fabrications and Installations' Art Exhibition in May at the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville.

 Provided photo

"Fabrications and Installations — with fiber and clay" is an art exhibition opening May 5 with a Cinco De Mayo reception from 5 p.m.to 7 p.m. at the West Feliciana Public Library in St. Francisville.

The exhibit will feature five local artists: Karen Snyder, weaver; Sonya Ayo, rug hooker; Judith Braggs, fabric artist; Hilda Crangle, quilter; and Cecil Landry, potter.

The show, sponsored by Arts For All, a local nonprofit organization that seeks to bring the arts to all in the community, will remain open throughout May.