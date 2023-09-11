First responder students learn infant CPR in West Feliciana class Community news report Community News Staff Author email Sep 11, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email On Aug. 29, West Feliciana first responder students Vegas Williamson and Nakiya Pittman practice infant CPR. Provided photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save West Feliciana first responder students learned infant CPR recently. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Community News Staff Author email Follow Community News Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today