St. Francisville is becoming more of a tourist destination and a new service offers a way to explore the town for locals and visitors. West Feliciana Parish and St. Francisville joined forces to purchase a 15-passenger trolley.
Trolley driver Sterling Lockwood has been busy offering complimentary rides to select destinations throughout town. Lockwood, a U.S. veteran and former officer at Louisiana State Penitentiary, knows the area and offers transportation and tours at the same time.
The trolley has designated stops around town, but Lockwood said he also responds to calls to the trolley phone line.
Many visitors are interested in seeing the town and others use the trolley to get to dining and entertainment spots. West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard greeted Lockwood outside of a local restaurant Friday and inquired about recent activity.
Havard was optimistic about the joint investment of the parish and city governments. Officials hope it will be a boost to both local tourism and the business community.
The trolley will be available:
• Thursdays: 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
• Fridays and Saturdays: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
• Sundays: Noon-5 p.m.
To schedule a pickup, call or text (225) 721-7060.