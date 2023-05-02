Phil Hansett has been named vice president of Entergy’s River Bend Station in St. Francisville.
The transition begins immediately and becomes fully effective after the refueling outage, a news release said.
"I’m very pleased to welcome Phil to the Entergy team at a time when we are building upon past successes with new ideas," said John Dinelli, Entergy Nuclear chief operating officer. "Phil is a proven leader focused on driving excellence through empowerment of employees and leveraging industry groups. His skill set and experience will be an asset for River Bend."
Hansett joins Entergy after a career at Exelon, most recently serving as site vice president at LaSalle County Generating Station in Marseilles, Illinois. Over more than 20 years, he held various leadership positions, including at both the corporate offices in operations and at Dresden Generating Station near Morris, Illinois.
He has direct plant experience in operations, work management, emergency preparedness and engineering, including reactor engineering.
Throughout his career, Hansett has served the nuclear industry in various capacities, the release said. He is the recipient of innovation awards including the industry Top Innovative Practice award and he has served as a World Nuclear University fellow.