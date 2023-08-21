An opportunity for shopping spread across the countryside between historic towns in the Felicianas while recalling some of the region’s rich history is set for Sept. 2.
The drive along La. 10 from Clinton to Jackson toward St. Francisville is the location for a new event on an old path.
It’s called Stop & Shop the Choctaw Trail and will be going on from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will offer more than 40 food and craft vendors, garage sale pop ups, specials at local businesses and more.
What is now La. 10, also known as the Zachary Taylor Parkway, was once referred to as the "Choctaw Trail" — after the Native Americans who established it as an east/west trading route.
The shopping event’s name deliberately reuses the old name of that long-ago cut corridor, teaching some about it or rekindling others’ interest in the area's history.
The event is sponsored by the Jackson Tourism Enhancement Committee of the town of Jackson. The name was suggested by JTEC member Al Saltus. He pointed out that the highway’s route was created from one that was originally established by the Choctaw people and was, according to a state marker, also believed to have been used by the “White man … as early as 1542.”
The committee thought this was worth remembering and approved the use of the name for the sales event.
The modern-day shopping event’s contact person, Ginger Goudeaux, explained that in recent years “more and more markets/sales are being held outdoors.” This trend, she said, “opens up opportunities for smaller communities like ours to come together to socialize and give opportunities to small businesses in this area to show off their wares.”
The wide variety of vendors “will be set up in the historical districts of both Clinton and Jackson,” Goudeaux said. They will be at the East Feliciana Courthouse in Clinton and also be along Charter Street, which is La. 10, in the “town plaza” area right next to the town hall in Jackson, she said.
“We have included both East and West Feliciana … along Highway 10 … 25 miles of beautiful road.” One of the popular vendors from West Feliciana is Faye Ritchie of the family-owned Ritchie Farms, she added.
We have encouraged “individuals, social organizations and churches” to participate, Goudeaux said. “This is an event we hope will grow each year. Just imagine miles and miles of sales along our beautiful Highway 10,” she said. “Garage sale pop-ups” setting up at their homes along the route “can let us know and we will add you to our map” on social media, she added.
Local businesses/organizations who are working to promote the event include Jackson Vintage Village, H. Mercantile, Banten House Tea Room, Blue Frog Antiques, Cotton Fields Coffee House, the East Feliciana Chamber of Commerce and the East Feliciana Tourism.
For more information contact Goudeaux at (225) 933-4911, ging130@yahoo.com.