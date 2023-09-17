Construction is continuing on St. Francisville’s new sewage treatment plant, but a snag arose during the site preparations, town’s Board of Aldermen learned at a Sept. 12 meeting.
During a special meeting Monday, the board was set to decide between two possible options to address a “soft spot” in the soil where the concrete base of the plant will be poured off Feliciana Street near its intersection with Princeville Street.
Engineer Bianca Hillhouse said the contractor found more sand than was expected in a 40-by-50-foot area of the soil. Soil experts and engineers were working on several possible ways to address the issue, she said.
The board approved a pay request of $88,215 from L. King Co., of Denham Springs, on its contract for the treatment plant and two payments totaling $212,879 for Southern Underground of Louisiana.
Southern Underground has completed work on new force mains needed for the project and has moved on to building a pumping station that will be part of the overall project.
The town is replacing its sewage treatment plant off the ferry landing road because it is out of compliance with environmental regulations.
After a discussion of speed limits on Royal Street, Leake agreed to meet with Police Chief Randy Metz to come up with a plan for slowing traffic on the heavily used street in the historic district.
Resident Ellen McFarland and other residents asked the board to lower the 25-mph speed limit to 20 or 10 mph. In addition to residences, Royal Street also has a day care center for children operating at the Methodist church. The street also is affected by traffic to and from the School Board office and courthouse.
Leake suggested the police department set up its radar-operated speed monitor device on the street while a new speed limit is under consideration, and Alderman Rucker Leake made several other suggestions for “calming traffic” on the street.
In other action, the board:
- Accepted the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to rezone 9704 Royal St. from medium density single family residential (RS2) to business mixed use (BMX).
- Approved a Class A restaurant liquor license for Charlet Hospitality LLC at The Mallory, an event center being built near the intersection of Commerce and Ferdinand streets.
- Authorized the mayor to sign an agreement with DEMCO to replace 12 streetlight fixtures in the median of U.S. 61 north and south of the La. 10 intersection, with the town and the utility company splitting the cost. Mayor Robert Leake said the fixtures are about 50 years old and need to be replaced.