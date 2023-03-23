The West Feliciana Parish School Board voted 6-1 on March 21 to renew Superintendent Hollis Milton’s contract for a four-year term beginning July 1.
Board President Milton Coats said Milton, who began serving West Feliciana in June 2010, is now the second longest-tenured school superintendent in Louisiana.
The board authorized Coats and board Vice President Kelly O’Brien to negotiate with Milton on the terms of his contract, but board member Sara Wilson Rogers said she understood that the board would discuss the terms after the negotiations rather than voting up or down on the terms the two presented.
Wilson Rogers abstained when the contract came up for a vote.
The contract sets Milton’s salary at $173,800 per year, plus $800 per month for using his car, cellphone and residential internet service for school business.
Board member Helen Whitfield, who voted for the contract, said, however, that Milton’s salary represents about a 10% increase. Whitfield said she had no problem in giving Milton a raise, but added, “I kind of think this is a big amount.”
“There’s going to be a lot of talk,” Whitfield added in asking if Coats and O’Brien looked into what other districts are paying their superintendents.
Coats said they sought information from St. James, St. John the Baptist, Zachary and West Baton Rouge, which he said are as high-performing and financially strong as West Feliciana. He also said Milton had not received a pay raise since 2015.
Plans begin for new field house
On another matter, the board selected contractor Milton J. Womack Inc. to work with an architect to develop plans for a new high school athletic field house under a relatively new construction procedure, “construction management at risk.”
The board had to get a legislative committee’s approval to use the procedure.
Milton’s representative will work with the architect during the design phase to develop plans that will fit within the $5.4 million the board approved for the project.
In other action
The School Board also:
- Recognized West Feliciana High School Principal Karolyn Taylor, who was named a semifinalist in the state Principal of the Year competition.
- Presented teacher Delaney Buffalo and career-tech coordinator Kyle Tutor with mementos of the high school’s ProStart student-led planning and preparation of a recent formal dinner for Gov. John Bel Edwards and first lady Donna Edwards at the Governor’s Mansion.
- Recognized the high school girls basketball team and coaches Tim Washington, Arica Butler-Scott, Otessa Wilson and Ryan Ojeda for finishing the season as regional champions in their division. Athletic director Shelley Genre praised Washington's efforts in the successful season.
- Presented local residents Sam Bougeus and Sam LeBlanc with paintings and certificates of appreciation for their donation of sculptures to Bains Lower Elementary’s “Imagination and Creation Garden.”