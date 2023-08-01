A quick trip to the old ferry landing at St. Francisville showed low water levels. A sand bar sat close to the landing, preventing cruise ships from docking on the West Feliciana side.
The West Feliciana Historical Society said tourists were having to disembark at New Roads and be bused to St. Francisville.
According to rivergages.mvr.usace.army.mil, a gauge about 5 miles south of St. Francisville was showing the river at 14.35 feet at 1 p.m. July 28.
This is up from reading under 10 feet in the first week of July. In May, readings were over 40 feet.
The record high at this gauge is 53.48, set on May 18, 2011. Flood stage is not determined for this location.