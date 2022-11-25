The town of St. Francisville has moved another step closer to building a new sewage treatment plant, obtaining a formal notice of how much the project will affect wetlands in the area.
Engineer Bianca Hillhouse told the mayor and Board of Aldermen Nov. 22 that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has determined that the project will affect only 0.3 of an acre deemed as wetlands.
To mitigate the damage, the town will be required to pay into one of about 15 “mitigation banks” the Corps recognizes for the purpose of buying and preserving wetlands in other areas.
When a deal is made to offset the local damage, the Corps will issue a permit allowing the town to seek additional permits from the state Health Department and state Department of Environmental Quality, Hillhouse said.
On another matter, the board accepted the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the site plan for a commercial development Don Charlet is working on to revitalize an area of Commerce Street near its intersection with Ferdinand Street.
Charlet is renovating four buildings just north of Ferdinand Street, including the old Rinaudo hardware store, another building that once housed the Council on Aging, a lumber yard and another commercial building.
He also plans to build an eight-room hotel on the site, a garden area and a public plaza.
Charlet asked for, and the board approved, a waiver of the parking standards required for the project.
The developer said if he had to provide the amount of parking space required by the zoning ordinance, his concept of a “walkable development” would be destroyed.
The project includes renovating the lumber yard building for an event center with a capacity of 1,000 people.
Mayor Robert Leake said the town is seeking a grant to be able to add 36 public parking spaces in the area that could help Charlet and other developments.