The West Feliciana Parish School Board members on Dec. 13 heard a presentation from Charlie Rigby, head of sales for eBOARDsolutions, about the company’s software program Simbli, which the board is considering using to digitize its documents.
Like most school systems in Louisiana, West Feliciana Schools currently uses Caps software to archive its school board agendas and minutes on their website.
The Georgia School Board Association owns eBOARDsolutions and originally built the software for school boards in Georgia. Over 25 years, eBOARDsolutions has expanded across the country and designed six modules for school boards to handle everything from policies to planning, Rigby said.
Some other school systems in the state use Simbli, including Livingston Parish Schools.
Leslie McClure, supervisor of data and technology for West Feliciana Schools, said the school system is only currently considering bringing on Simbli’s Meetings module.
The module would allow staff to post meeting agendas, supporting documents and minutes to the internet for board members to access. The public could also read any of the documents classified as open access.
Board members could receive an alert when a new document is available, and all the documents would be searchable by keyword.
Each board member would be given their own notebook computer with the software loaded on it to take home and to meetings, McClure said.
The software would cost the school system $5,500 per year plus a $1,000 setup fee. Since the fiscal year is halfway over, however, the first contract would be pro-rated at $2,062.50 for January 1, 2023 through June 30, 2023, not including the setup fee.
On a related matter, McClure presented a quote for $52,000 plus an unspecified yearly fee for professional livestreaming of West Feliciana School Board meetings from Advanced Audio & Stage Lighting in Denham Springs.
The company already provides lighting and sound services for schools in the parish, she said.
The setup would include three cameras and nine microphones. A technician would ideally be on hand to manage the system at every meeting, which could cost an additional $200-$250 per meeting, McClure said.
Board member Amanda McKinney suggested finding out how many people consistently watch the livestreamed West Feliciana Parish Council meetings to give the board an idea of how many people might utilize the service. “This is a lot of money. We could spend it some other way if only five or 10 people will watch,” she said.
The board also voted to approve two change orders for construction contracts as part of the renovations to sports facilities at West Feliciana High School.
Voters in 2019 approved issuing $52.6 million in construction bonds, backed by a property tax. The board has used the 2019 bond money to build a new elementary school, a high school freshman academy, a new gymnasium, a high school career-technical center and other smaller projects, including improvements to the sports facilities.
Volkert Inc. has been the program management company for the projects.
The first change order, a reduction of $218,200 in the cost of turf for the baseball and softball fields, passed unanimously.
Board member Sara Wilson-Rogers was the lone dissenting vote on a change order to increase the cost of painting the walls of the football stadium by $4,583.
Volkert Inc. program manager Clay Slagle explained that the original bid for the painting only called for solid colored walls behind the visitor concession stand and over the home side bleachers. The additional money would allow for graphic accents which would 'look nice,'” he said.
After the votes, Marco Gonzalez, vice president of program management at Volkert, announced that Slagle’s contract with the school system ended Dec. 9, and he would no longer be working full-time on the project.
He stressed that board members and school system staff should feel free to continue to call him or Slagle with questions about the projects.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the calendar for the 2023-24 school year and to authorize the board president and vice president to negotiate a new four-year contract with schools superintendent Hollis Milton.