An area at the West Feliciana Sports Park were turned into a polo field Sunday as the inaugural Azalea Polo Classic came to St. Francisville.
The West Feliciana Historical Society hosted the polo match to raise money to maintain the museum, pay the salary of the museum director and part-time curator, create exhibits, refurbish exhibits, support the preservation of papers and other relics, and encourage tourism.
Large hats and bright spring clothes were worn by attendees.
Teams from the New Orleans Polo Club competed during a 3 p.m. match.
Polo is played on horseback between two teams of four players each. Players use mallets with long, flexible handles to drive a wooden ball down a grass field and between two goal posts. It is the oldest of equestrian sports.