West Feliciana Parish’s moratorium on new residential developments will continue until a new zoning ordinance takes effect, Parish President Kenny Havard said after the Parish Council met May 8.
The council adopted new zoning regulations when it approved tougher new subdivision rules March 9 but later found it had jumped the gun by approving them at that time.
Parish Attorney Dannie Garrett explained that the zoning rules cannot take effect until the parish adopts a new zoning map, which has not been completed by a consultant.
The council approved a resolution in April announcing that the zoning regulations would not go into effect with the other sections of the comprehensive land development ordinance and followed up in the May 8 meeting with an ordinance declaring the same.
The zoning classifications that were in effect before March 9 are still in effect, the ordinance states.
Asked when the new zoning map will be ready, Havard told the council he had spoken to the consultant about two weeks ago, who indicated it may be ready in June.
Havard said later that the moratorium, which halted major residential subdivisions in August 2020, is tied to the zoning regulations and will remain in effect until they are officially adopted.
The council also approved the first amendment to the 144-page land development code for “family subdivisions” with up to five single-family, detached residences on at least 5 acres of land.
The ordinance amendment clears up the intended wording in two paragraphs and adds a provision to allow a waiver for less than 5-acre tracts if the owner can convince the council that a 5-acre minimum will create an “unnecessary hardship.”
The council also adopted budgets for the fiscal year that begins July 1, including a general fund budget that anticipates revenues of $2.65 million, down from the current year’s figure of $2.9 million.
The budget anticipates expenditures to be $443,500 less than revenues, which could raise the general fund balance to $9.9 million.
In other action, the council:
- Set the parish government’s property taxes for 2024 at 16.06 mills, which the council secretary said is the same as levied in 2023 and 2022.
- Noted a large number of vacancies on parish boards and commissions. Council President John Thompson said he is encouraging parish residents to become involved in their local government by volunteering to serve on the Planning and Zoning Commission, Economic Development Board, Port Commission, Board of Adjustments and the Capital Area Human Services District’s board.
- Granted Havard’s request to abandon a bridge at the end of Mulberry Hill Road, in the Wakefield area.
- Agreed to join with state Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit challenging the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “Risk Rating 2.0” for flood insurance. Landry is planning to sue the agency for allegedly not allowing enough public comment on the new rules, Garrett said.