Helen Williams was caring for the petunias in front of the West Feliciana Historical Society when she got word that her mother had passed away. Her mother had already instilled a commitment to the community, its history and those precious flowers. The preservation of the area’s history was very much the family business.
Williams, the longtime museum director, will be honored during the Historical Society’s Hot Nights, Cool History event Aug. 24. Organizers are planning an evening of hellos and goodbyes, the opening of a new exhibit and the presentation of the annual Preservation Award.
Williams is humbled by the accolades for work that was a natural part of her DNA. She lives directly across the street from the museum in a house that her parents owned and where she was born. Her father was known around those parts as “Dr. Kilowatt.” He kept the oil burning for Louisiana Power and Light Company before starting Kendrick and Sons Electric, Gas and Plumbing Service.
Molibet Kendrick, Williams’ mother, was a wife, mother, and enterprising entrepreneur. Her home was the delivery point for the Morning Advocate, State-Times and Times Picayune. All the paper boys in the area worked for Molibet Kendrick and she kept her husband’s books and the books of other town businesses.
Williams jokes that she never left Louisiana until she was 12 because her parents had so many businesses that they were never away from home.
The Historical Society and Museum was another job Williams’ mother worked in the 1990s. “She worked over there on weekends at the museum and she was there in ’96,” Williams recalled, adding when her mother’s health declined, she picked up the slack. “When I moved back in with her, she could no longer do the flowers. I would go to take care of the flowers and then I went to work there.”
Williams was working part-time next door at the Shanty Too as a bookkeeper when she was called to be the museum’s first full-time director.
“They had people who worked for the tourism commission, but they never had a full-time museum director until they hired me in 1999,” she recalled. “I went to work over there and, here I am, 23 years later and I loved that job.”
Next week will mark two special occasions. The day before Hot Nights, Cool History will be the 67th wedding anniversary for Billy and Helen Williams. Their love story is full of milestones of history in West Feliciana Parish.
Before the 1950s, Billy Williams and Helen Kendrick were students who caught the same bus and were some of the first to attend the “new school across the holler.”
“We started dating, and we got married,” she recalled. “We've been together ever since and that was 1952. It's just such a unique story. I don't think there's anybody else that will ever duplicate two kids walking to school together and then being the oldest people on the street.”
Billy Williams became a school teacher and guidance counselor in the surrounding parishes. The two raised five daughters and a son before returning to the house Williams called home.
“My parents moved here and into this house in 1932 and rented it for eight years before they could afford to buy it for $1,600,” she said. “And so, I was born in the house in 1936.”
Even before the building became her second home, Williams knew it well. “We've got a rich history with the Historical Society building,” she said. “As a child, I played over there — a little girl talking to the owners of the building that was once a hardware store.”
Surrounded by books, faded photographs, and yellowing documents, Williams can see the past and present with the backdrop of the Historical Society and Museum right outside her front window. She holds the Historical Society in such high regard that she is happy to be both retired and still close. They definitely know where to find her.