Pointing to his accomplishments in office, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff Brian Spillman announced he is seeking reelection in the Oct. 14 election.
“It has been the honor of my professional career to have served as your sheriff and lead the men and women that serve you daily,” Spillman said.
“In the last three years we have made significant strides in our operational and administrative functions. We’ve updated our training programs, our equipment and uniforms, and software solutions to be more efficient and effective in our daily activities. We continue to place emphasis on increased neighborhood patrols and an increased presence in our schools,” the sheriff said.
The sheriff, a 62-year-old Republican, said the department has kept the parish jail a safe and secure facility to house offenders, despite no updates to the building in 50 years and the department has been able to implement a new pay plan and other benefits that allows it to “recruit, attract and retain highly talented and professional employees to carry out our mission of ‘Protecting with Courage, Serving with Compassion.’”
Spillman has been in 41 years law enforcement for 41 years and has attended the LSU Law Enforcement Institute and National Sheriff’s Institute.
He said the office has had unblemished financial audits and increased its financial reserves while offering more services and benefits.
“Our work is not done,” he said. “More and more people are yearning to live in West Feliciana. Our low crime rate, natural beauty, quality of life and exceptional public education continue to draw new residents and visitors. We must be equipped and ready to maintain the quality of life we enjoy.”
He said the department will soon add a body-worn camera program, purchased through grant funding.
“We are continuing to stay on the cutting edge of law enforcement. We will provide the best educational and equipment resources to our deputies to maintain our standing as one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in our area,” he said.
“Our office will continue to work together with our community to keep each other safe. We’ll aggressively pursue partnerships to help us effectively deal with crime. We will continue to work 24/7 to suppress and deter criminal activity. We will work with our partners in law enforcement and the court system to bring justice in all criminal cases, including support of crime victims. We will remain good stewards of your tax dollars and strive to invest in programs that make our jobs more efficient,” Spillman said.
"I’m eager to continue my service to the families and businesses in West Feliciana and be an active partner in making our parish the safest and most attractive place in America to live, work and raise a family,” he said.