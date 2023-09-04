Senior luncheon regulars from the two East Feliciana Council on Aging sites gathered in Jackson Aug. 18 for an end-of-summer “Luau Bash” that met their expectations of good fun, food and fellowship.
The festivities, in the colorfully-decorated former VFW Hall, began midmorning for some early arrivals and included games and door prizes. A sound system on the stage provided music from Hawaii and moved some seniors and staff to dance for their own enjoyment while simultaneously entertaining onlookers.
In addition to the tropical paradise and beach-themed decorations, an “acrylic ocean scene painting” was displayed by staff. Raffle tickets were sold for a chance to win the donated piece of artwork. The proceeds will go toward the purchase of art supplies for painting classes at both COA sites.
A small number of guests included Rep. Roy Daryl Adams and Sheriff Jeff Travis. The meal had as its main course pastalaya, cooked by Bruce Dodd of the district attorney’s office. The menu also included salad, bread roll, corn, lemonade and banana splits for desert.
Director Cyndi McManus and her assistant director, Patricia Luttrull, thanked the staff from both of the COA sites for making the event a success in serving seniors parishwide. Approximately 90 people were in attendance, according to secretary Dolly Zimmer.
Seniors in the parish aged 60 and older who wish to take part in activities held at the two sites can call the COA at (225) 683-9862. In order to participate in the lunch program paperwork must be completed in advance. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. at both sites Monday through Friday with participants indicating they plan to eat no later than 11 a.m. the day before.