The St. Francisville Board of Aldermen somewhat reluctantly waived restrictions Aug. 22 on the size of signage for a development in the town’s historic district.
The town’s zoning ordinance says an individual sign on a historic district property may not exceed 24 square feet and the total area of all signs on a property shall not exceed 48 square feet.
Developer Don Charlet, of Charlet Properties LLC, requested a variance for a sign on an event center being developed on Commerce Street near the intersection of Ferdinand Street.
The proposed sign for The Mallory Event Center would be 36 square feet, but two other buildings on the same lot also have signs that would put the total area above 48 square feet.
The Historic District Commission turned down the request because it lacks the authority to grant a variance to the ordinance’s requirements, according to the discussion.
The Charlet project is renovating three old commercial buildings located on one large lot, including the event center. The project also will include a hotel on an adjoining, separate lot.
The board voted to grant the waiver after the discussion touched on the unusual nature of the long-established, “legal but nonconforming” lot with three buildings on it.
Alderman Rucker Leake, although voting to grant the variance, said the board had never granted such a waiver before despite pressure over the size of signs, mentioning disputes over signs proposed by two popular restaurants, the Magnolia Cafe and The Francis.
“If we grant a variance, we may as well tear up our ordinance. Plus, we’ll have some ticked off people,” Leake said.
Mayor Robert Leake said the restaurant signs and The Mallory request are not an “apples to apples” situation, adding that granting the variance will not jeopardize the town’s ordinance.
On another matter, the mayor thanked town employees and volunteers who worked to make an Aug. 19 “Pop and Shop” business promotion an unqualified success. Despite the oppressive heat, turnout for the event was very good, he said.
“It takes a lot to put on an event like that,” the mayor said.