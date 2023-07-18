The Songbird Music School has for more than a decade provided a nest for artists, teachers, musicians and just about anyone with the courage to speak and produce music.
This year's sessions were no different.
Birds of a feather flock together because they share undeniable commonality. Songbirds of a feather come from different trees of talent, meet in the air, and gather the courage to step beyond comfort zones once a year to flock to the Birdman to produce eclectic music.
Caylen DeLaney sang July 2 in her second Songbird gathering. She’s a college student studying kinesiology. Cheri Fry sings, plays and writes music. She’s an accomplished artist and educator. Katheryn Ward is a creative sky diver — jumping from a visual sketch to the mandolin. She’s a retired social worker. Despite the varied feathers, DeLaney, Fry, and Ward are all songbirds.
Lynn Wood owns the Birdman Coffeehouse, the home nest for the songbirds, and is also the president of Arts For All, an organization for artists of all kinds in West Feliciana Parish, that hosts the event led by area musicians. Two camps — one for children and one for adults — are held each summer. This year’s kids' camp was held a couple of weeks later at the Arts for All studio.
Wood said the event started in as a songwriting workshop taught by Vernon Thompson and instruments were added the next year due to the overwhelming success. In 2012, instrument classes were added and the current Songbird Music School took shape. After the success of the adult event, the Young Songbirds was added for area young people.