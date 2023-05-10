The town of St. Francisville took a big step forward May 9 when the Board of Aldermen awarded contracts for a new sewage treatment plant.
But a moratorium on major new residential construction will remain in place until the plant is built and working, the board decided.
The town’s existing treatment facility is out of compliance with environmental regulations, primarily because the Mississippi River periodically floods it. The town plans to build a new treatment plant on higher ground.
The town took bids for the sewer work March 30, but a combination of higher material prices and a tight labor market pushed the cost above what the town had budgeted.
Engineer Bianca Hillhouse said the state Water Sector Commission, an agency funded with federal COVID-19 relief money, voted May 5 to award the town $480,000 above the $2.4 million it had already granted for the project.
The town also issued $5.25 million in bonds for the plant, which it will repay from the proceeds of a special half-cent sales tax that voters approved in December 2020.
In addition, the town trimmed $420,000 from the project through several design changes.
The board approved a $6,371,513 contract with L. King Co., a Denham Springs firm, to build the treatment plant and a $1,248,736 contract with Southern Underground of Louisiana, a Zachary firm, to construct the necessary force mains and pumping stations.
The bids were good for 45 days, or until May 15, and the timing of the state commission and Board of Aldermen’s meetings were crucial in getting the work underway, Hillhouse said.
The board also introduced an ordinance to extend the residential development moratorium, which expires next month, for another year. The sewage treatment plant project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete, but Town Attorney Ben Klein recommended extending the moratorium in one-year increments.
On another matter, the board appropriated $37,000 for drainage pipe to be installed along Sewell Street, which runs off Ferdinand Street at Catholic Hill. Mayor Robert Leake said the construction of a new building at the Catholic Church revealed that the street’s drainage pipes are not working.
The street is deteriorating because of the poor drainage, he said.
The aldermen agreed to include $43,000 in the next fiscal year’s budget to extend a gas line on U.S. 61 in the Folkes Road area to a foundry that is expanding. Leake predicted the town will quickly recoup the money through gas sales to the firm.
The board reviewed permit fees that other municipalities and parishes charge for short-term rental properties such as those marketed through Airbnb. The town recently adopted new rules for the properties, and several operating outside of a permitted zone will have to cease operations by July 1.
The board will decide a fee schedule at a future meeting, members said.