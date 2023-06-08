Missy Couhig, of The Conundrum bookstore in St. Francisville, had a bit of social media fame recently.
On Facebook, as part of her Chatting Books online series June 3, she shared “The Snooty Bookshop: Fifty Literary Postcards” by Tom Gauld.
One of the authors at the Walker Percy Weekend took a photo of her holding up copies of the book she stocks. Couhig shared her story:
Randy Boyagoda, one of the authors at the event, “mentioned having recently spoken at an event with author Margaret Atwood. I first heard about this collection of snarky bookish postcards back in 2019 when I attended a national booksellers conference.”
While there, well-known author Margaret Atwood ("The Handmaid’s Tale" and "MaddAddam" trilogy) mentioned in a talk “she keeps a book of these on her desk and flips through for a chuckle and occasionally when one reminds her of a friend she pulls it out, addresses it, jots a quick note, and mails it to them.”
The visiting author sent the photo to Atwood, who “gave our shop a shoutout tweeting it out with a ‘Go Missy’ — that tweet has so far been seen by almost 36,000 people,” Couhig said on Facebook.
“It was then retweeted by 14 others, one of whom was the cartoonist of the book. That tweet has over 15,000 views so far. So basically, over 50,000 people around the world now know about our little bookshop.”
Couhig then mentioned the book of postcards sells for $19.95.