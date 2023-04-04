On March 24, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Dr. Rodney W. Tregle Jr., of St. Francisville, was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners.
Tregle is the president and emergency medicine physician with R W Tregle LLC in St. Francisville. Tregle will serve as a physician representing the Louisiana State Medical Society.
The mission of the board is to protect the health, safety and welfare of the public by providing reasonable assurance that persons who practice practical nursing are competent, ethical practitioners with the necessary knowledge, skills and abilities appropriate to the title and role of the licensed practical nurse.