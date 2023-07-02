Recently, worldatlas.com released a story called “8 Ideal Destinations for a 3-Day Weekend in Louisiana.”
St. Francisville made the list.
The site mentioned the town is on the Mississippi River, and said, “This charming town has picturesque gardens, historical plantations, and southern charm. All of this makes St. Francisville a wonderful Louisiana destination for a three-day weekend getaway, but the beautiful architecture and small-town appeal are not all St. Francisville has to offer.
“It is also thought to be the most haunted community in Louisiana. The town has many allegedly haunted buildings, including the Rosedown Plantation, Grace Episcopal Church and Cemetery, and the Myrtles Plantation, known as the most haunted hotel in the United States.”
Visit www.worldatlas.com/places/8-ideal-destinations-for-a-3-day-weekend-in-louisiana.html to see the other seven Louisiana spots.