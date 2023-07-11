This summer, Jasmine Young, of St. Francisville, will join elementary school students from across the state to take part in an academic and career-oriented development experience, the National Young Scholars Program in Houston.
National Young Scholars Program is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs, www.envisionexperience.com, that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom, according to a news release.
Jasmine was nominated by her fourth-grade teacher, Karen Turner-Jackson of Bains Elementary School, to participate in the National Young Scholars Program.
Jasmine enjoys gymnastics and dance at the Pointe Coupee Dance Academy. She also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, swimming, and arts and crafts. Jasmine is a member of the local 4-H Club where she participated in photography, cooking, sewing and camping this year. She is a member of the Galilee Full Gospel Baptist Church and has participated in their youth choir.
Her achievements for this 2022-23 school year include being an honor roll student, “Leader of the Month” in her fourth grade class, the Accelerated Reader’s Program, and receiving “Bains Best” honors.
Jasmine’s goals include going to college, law school and performing public service work as an attorney and judge.