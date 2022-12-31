It's time to say goodbye to 2022. It was quite a year, one many may be glad to see in the rearview mirror.
At The Democrat and The Watchman, we're looking back at some of our favorite and memorable photos published and unpublished. Sometimes, a nice photo runs online and not in the paper because of space issues.
So, we've pored over the long list of staff-taken photos, submitted pictures and those taken by our part-time photographers.
We hope to enjoy this walk down memory lane, and we encourage our readers to continue to submit photos that capture their experiences in the Felicianas.
Here's part one of our two-part list:
First, let's take a look at photos taken by part-time photographers Jill Moore and Frances Spencer.
Next, let's walk down memory lane by taking a look at our favorite photos captured by Advocate staff photographers.
Advocate photographer Travis Spradling made a trip in May to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola and observe its PAWS program, in which dogs are trained to be used as service dogs for military veterans. In one photo, Spradling captured a touching moment between an inmate and two of the dogs in training.
Finally, let's look at some of the pictures submitted by our readers, who shared images from happenings around the Felicianas. We are grateful for schools in both East and West Feliciana for submitting photos from school activities.
Check back next week for more of our favorite photos.