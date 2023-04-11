The West Feliciana Animal Humane Society welcomes back the Wags and Whiskers Gala at 5 p.m. April 29 at Hemingbough, 10101 La. 965 west, St. Francisville. The theme is "Let Your Love Shine."
The organization has been unable to host the gala since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. At the same time, the demands on the shelter to provide care for abandoned, surrendered and rescued animals has continued to increase, the group said in a news release.
To continue fulfilling the needs in the parish while maintaining the high standards of care for the animals, the greatest need is financial assistance.
The Wags and Whiskers gala is the major fundraiser for the shelter, and it gives the community a way to support the programs in a fun and social way.
The 2023 gala will include:
- music by local band United We Jam
- a silent auction
- food and a cash bar
- games
- a kissing booth with friendly shelter animals.
In addition to purchasing tickets for the gala, supporters can become sponsors and receive various forms of recognition or complimentary tickets, depending on the level of sponsorship.
Sponsor packages and tickets are available via BonTemps online ticketing, bontempstix.com/events/wags-whiskers-gala-2023-let-your-love-shine-4-29-2023.
To receive name recognition on promotional materials for the gala, sponsorships must be received by April 15.