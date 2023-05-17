During the school year, 4-Hers interested in learning about nutrition, health and cooking skills joined the 4-H Cooking Club, led by Layne Langley, LSU AgCenter area nutrition agent.
September, was an introduction to MyPlate and an overview of each food group. Club members worked in teams to list as many foods they could think of that belonged to each food group. They assembled and sampled MyPlate Salad on the Go.
October featured fruits and vegetables and their health benefits. Activities were Bounty of Benefits and a Lunch Bag Scramble. The 4-Hers prepared Asian coleslaw, a recipe with both fruits and vegetables.
In November, students learned why it is important to consume whole grains, how to identify them while shopping and how to make half the grains they eat whole. They made Apple Cinnamon Wraps.
December’s meeting focused on dairy. The 4-Hers learned ways to switch to skim or 1% milk, and about calcium and how to read the nutrition facts label to find which foods provide calcium. They prepared Banana Pudding Parfaits.
In January, each student played a part in cooking Thick Turkey Chili. They learned about animal and plant protein sources, and that they should keep meat and poultry portions small and lean.
In March Delanea Buffalo, West Feliciana High School ProStart teacher, led a tour of the ProStart Lab. In the cooking lab, 4-Hers worked in teams to take part in a “Chopped” style activity. Each team was given a fruit filling and a cake mix using Buffalo’s Random Spinner program. While the dump cakes were baking, each team worked on a presentation to describe their cake. Each 4-H’er completed a scoresheet on each cake. Benji Shaw and Thomas Unglesby won first with their “Too Much Strawberry” cake, made with strawberry filling and a strawberry cake mix.
The end-of-the-year program was about physical activity. The discussion was about identifying and changing sedentary behaviors. The group participated in yoga and made Fruit Salsa & Cinnamon Chips.
For information about the 4-H Cooking Club, contact Layne Langley at lalangley@agcenter.lsu.edu or at (225) 635-3614.