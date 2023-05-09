Late winter/early spring is a very busy time for the 4-H Shooting Sports Program, a news release said.
The West Feliciana 4-Hers prepped for many competitions, including the East Baton Rouge District Invitational on Feb. 25, Ascension District Invitational Shoot on April 1, and Southern Regionals from March 13-19. The team competed in archery and shotgun.
The team had several state champions, including Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, Modified FITA; and Abigail Little, Junior Genesis; Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd.; and Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, in 3D Archery.
Results from the EBR Invitational
Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place
Camryn Pearson, Junior Genesis, third place
Judah Lowery, Junior Genesis, fourth place
Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, fifth place
Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, sixth place
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., first place
Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., second place
Braylon Farthing, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fifth place
Christian E., Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., sixth place
Brylee Broussard, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., third place
Valarie Patin, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., fifth place
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, fourth place
Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, fifth place
Results from the Ascension District Invitational Shoot
Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place
Judah Lowery, Junior Genesis, third place
Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, fourth place
Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, fifth place
Camryn Pearson, Junior Genesis, sixth place
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., second place
Braylon Farthing, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place
Brylee Broussard, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., fourth place
Valarie Patin, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., sixth place
Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, second place
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, second place
During Southern Regionals, archery youth compete in Modified FITA and 3-D. Modified FITA stands for stands for Fédération Internationale de Tir à l'Arc, the world governing body of the sport. During FITA, youth shoot at targets from different distances in meters. At Southern Regionals, they also compete in 3D, which is more like traditional hunting. Youth walk through a trail and shoot at different decoy targets at different distances set at yards.
During these two competitions, the youth can qualify for the state competition, which was held in Shreveport this year. Shotgun participants can either compete in Modified Trap or Advanced, which has several different types of shooting. They can also qualify for state in these competitions.
Results from Southern Regionals
Modified FITA
Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place
Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, seventh place
Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., third place
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place
Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, first place
Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, seventh place
Emma Schober, Senior Compound Ltd., seventh place
3-D archery
Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, sixth place
Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., seventh place
Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, first place
Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, fourth place
Emma Schober, Senior Compound Ltd., 10th place
Modified Trap and Advanced Shotgun: Southern Regionals
Parker Major, Senior Modified Trap, second place
The team also competed in the State Shooting Sports Competition in Shreveport from April 17 to April 23.
State Shooting Sports Competition results
Parker Major, Senior Modified Trap, second place
Modified FITA
Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place, state champion
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place
Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., sixth place
Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, second place
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, seventh place
3D Archery
Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, first place, state champion
Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., first place, state champion
Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place
Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place, state champion
Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, seventh place
For information about the 4-H Program or Shooting Sports, contact Katlin Lucas at klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 635-3614.