Late winter/early spring is a very busy time for the 4-H Shooting Sports Program, a news release said.

The West Feliciana 4-Hers prepped for many competitions, including the East Baton Rouge District Invitational on Feb. 25, Ascension District Invitational Shoot on April 1, and Southern Regionals from March 13-19. The team competed in archery and shotgun.

The team had several state champions, including Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, Modified FITA; and  Abigail Little, Junior Genesis; Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd.; and Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, in 3D Archery.

Results from the EBR Invitational

Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place

Camryn Pearson, Junior Genesis, third place

Judah Lowery, Junior Genesis, fourth place

Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, fifth place

Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, sixth place

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., first place

Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., second place

Braylon Farthing, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fifth place

Christian E., Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., sixth place

Brylee Broussard, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., third place

Valarie Patin, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., fifth place

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, fourth place

Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, fifth place

Results from the Ascension District Invitational Shoot

Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place

Judah Lowery, Junior Genesis, third place

Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, fourth place

Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, fifth place

Camryn Pearson, Junior Genesis, sixth place

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., second place

Braylon Farthing, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place

Brylee Broussard, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., fourth place

Valarie Patin, Junior Compound 12-13 Ltd., sixth place

Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, second place

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, second place

During Southern Regionals, archery youth compete in Modified FITA and 3-D. Modified FITA stands for stands for Fédération Internationale de Tir à l'Arc, the world governing body of the sport. During FITA, youth shoot at targets from different distances in meters. At Southern Regionals, they also compete in 3D, which is more like traditional hunting. Youth walk through a trail and shoot at different decoy targets at different distances set at yards.

During these two competitions, the youth can qualify for the state competition, which was held in Shreveport this year. Shotgun participants can either compete in Modified Trap or Advanced, which has several different types of shooting. They can also qualify for state in these competitions.

Results from Southern Regionals

Modified FITA

Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place

Wyatt Riddle, Junior Genesis, seventh place

Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., third place

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place

Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, first place

Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, seventh place

Emma Schober, Senior Compound Ltd., seventh place

3-D archery

Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, sixth place

Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., seventh place

Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, first place

Blake Barbe, Senior Compound Open, fourth place

Emma Schober, Senior Compound Ltd., 10th place

Modified Trap and Advanced Shotgun: Southern Regionals

Parker Major, Senior Modified Trap, second place

The team also competed in the State Shooting Sports Competition in Shreveport from April 17 to April 23.

State Shooting Sports Competition results

Parker Major, Senior Modified Trap, second place

Modified FITA

Andrew Klein, Junior Genesis, first place, state champion

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place

Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., sixth place

Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, second place

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, seventh place

3D Archery

Abigail Little, Junior Genesis, first place, state champion

Josiah Harrel, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., first place, state champion

Andrew Klein, Junior Compound 9-11 Ltd., fourth place

Morgan Barbe, Senior Sighted Recurve, first place, state champion

Jacob Jewell, Senior Compound Open, seventh place

For information about the 4-H Program or Shooting Sports, contact Katlin Lucas at klucas@agcenter.lsu.edu or call (225) 635-3614.